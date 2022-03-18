Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,694,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,694. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.16.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

