Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,694,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 804,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 601,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Kroger by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.