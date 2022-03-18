L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.89

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $6.90. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 38,185 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

