Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.23. 1,350,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.35 and its 200-day moving average is $284.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

