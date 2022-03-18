LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.35.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.