Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO John Ho Acquires 33,624 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho acquired 33,624 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $253,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

