Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO John Ho Acquires 33,624 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho acquired 33,624 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $253,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.01.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LSEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
