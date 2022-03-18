Lawrence Page Sells 6,572 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99.

GOOG stock opened at $2,692.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,692.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,813.31.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.70.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

