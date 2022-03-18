Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 446.7 days.

OTCMKTS LWSOF opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. Lawson has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Get Lawson alerts:

About Lawson (Get Rating)

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.