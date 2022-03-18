Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,279.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $855,760.15 and $24,279.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.