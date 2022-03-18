Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $773,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,067. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $109.94 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

