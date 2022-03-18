Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

