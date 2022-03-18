Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,998,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

