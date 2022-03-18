Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,509,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,345,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.18. 465,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,184. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.