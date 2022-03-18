Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $36.80. 11,105,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,144. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

