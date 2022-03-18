Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.72. 8,673,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average of $172.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

