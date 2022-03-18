Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $97.00. 15,983,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

