Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 414,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,979. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

