Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,576,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.