Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,304,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,719,107. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

