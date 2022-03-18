Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.