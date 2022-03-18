Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $20.09 on Friday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

