Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. 48,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

