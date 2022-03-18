Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.13. 17,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,842. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.00.
