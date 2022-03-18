Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $670,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,497,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.