Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 67,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

