Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 172,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.56. 99,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,370. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.31 and its 200-day moving average is $208.58.

