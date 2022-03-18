Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after buying an additional 179,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,251,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.