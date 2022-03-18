Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

GS traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.38. 5,740,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.58. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

