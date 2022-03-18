Lewis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,199 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Silicom makes up about 2.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silicom by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 103.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 76.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Silicom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.68. 8,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

