Lewis Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $4,508,677. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $71.02. 32,765,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019,869. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $71.02.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.