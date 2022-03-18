Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

RTX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $97.52. 10,404,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,470. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.