Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.76. 16,194,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704,526. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

