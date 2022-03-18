Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. America’s Car-Mart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800. The firm has a market cap of $584.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.