Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. America’s Car-Mart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800. The firm has a market cap of $584.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.