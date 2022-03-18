Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.72. 8,734,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.