LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LX shares. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
