LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 3.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,168,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 164,668 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

