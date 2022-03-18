LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 3.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,168,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 164,668 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
