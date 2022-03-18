Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 27,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,960,000 after purchasing an additional 991,811 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,261. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

