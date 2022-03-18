LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires 2,900 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 1.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

FEZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 5,873,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,881. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

