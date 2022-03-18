LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires 4,320 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $109.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

