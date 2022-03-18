LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Shares of 3,486 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. 52,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

