Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.74) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.92) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.31) to GBX 890 ($11.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 870.13 ($11.32).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 563.80 ($7.33) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 598.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 647.52. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($160,988.30).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

