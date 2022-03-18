Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

