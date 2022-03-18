LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Buys $15,700.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 5,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.51 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $108.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,986,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

