LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 6,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 992,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

