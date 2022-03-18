Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,219. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

