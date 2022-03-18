Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Buys $272,640.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82.

Limoneira stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 million, a PE ratio of -38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 75.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Limoneira by 29.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.