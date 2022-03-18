Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.61. 1,672,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,540. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

