Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 15,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

