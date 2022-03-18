Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,540. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

