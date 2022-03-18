Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,186. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 237.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.